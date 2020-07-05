Kaaris reveals Gulag, Kanye West is back with Travis Scott, The Spice Girls will soon tour the world… The little music of the week

As every Sunday, it is time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to lose this week. Let’s start with the clips with the Hatik and Jok air have unveiled one of their featuring The Best, Julien Doré, one of your new title The fever RK and Maes have shared the video of their collaboration Euros, Amel Bent and Imen Is the Until the end, and finally, Kendji the clip of its title Habibi and Moha, The Sharks Baby of Bogotá. We continue with Ninho that he has won his 80th individual gold, a Soprano who has announced the release of their new album “Hunter of stars” and Kaaris has released a new song : Gulag.

Booba and Zed also unveiled the video for their title Jauné. Louane made his big comeback with give me your heart, a song written by Damso. Side international, Kanye West has unveiled the first extract of his future album “God’s Country”. The title is called Wash Us In The Blood and it is a featuring with Travis Scott. We continue with the Spice Girls, that could make your grand return ! After The Sunthe group is in the process of preparation of a world tour that will pass through Europe, Australia and the united States for the year 2021. And, finally, ends up with all the info you need to know about the festival Les Déferlantes XS with Hatik Maes The Avener, and many other artists, however !