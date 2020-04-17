Kaepernick is walking alone

In 2012, Colin Kaepernick explodes in the face of the NFL. Quarterback, replacing Alex Smith with the 49ers, he wears the franchise legendary San Francisco to a participation in the Super Bowl (2013) and a final conference (2014). “An african hyper-charismatic, with his tattoos and athletic abilities outside the norm,” remembers Lionel Buton. It was not monumental in percentage of passes, it worked little by little explosives. He was able to send missiles, but its accuracy and his touch were very far from a Patrick Mahomes, for example. “

And then, in 2016, then it is no more than a shadow of what it was two years earlier, comes this capture of a strong position that will change everything : Kaepernick is no longer a football player to US, he is the representative almost n°1 of the cause of black people in the face of police violence, when it decides to place the knee on the ground – several times – at the time of the anthem, as a sign of protest. Donald Trump, in full presidential campaign, the insult. Loved or hated, it leaves no one indifferent. During the last leaderboard ESPN of sports most influential in the world (march 2019), Kaepernick, without a contract for three years, was still 57eme and third player in NFL behind Tom Brady (31th) and Odell Beckham Jr (51st).

“The sum of $ 80 million, which has not been confirmed clearly, it was paid by the NFL, history to buy his silence in some way, reminds us of our journalist. He stayed right in his boots, and faithful to his opinions. No one followed him, and he knew it, because everyone was not going out like him with 80 million… It is with associations, he has set up his publishing house, and is going to release a book. He is still in contract with Nike, and try to surf on this side of the media. “Officially, Kaepernick still wants to play :” In November, it has outsourced a session of throws, to empty, to show for an hour in front of the cameras that he was still capable of. Normally, it was supposed to be held behind closed doors by the NFL… “

But Kaepernick knows himself : his player career is definitely over. “Without bad word game, it is completely blacklisted. It divides opinion, it causes distractions. And then, there are a lot of excellent quarterbacks who are already on the market… ” A future consultant TV, then ? Our specialist NFL is just as categorical : “It is toast, no other channel will take a risk with him. Drew Brees, who could retire, has already signed on for NBC. Tony Romo, on CBS, is a cardboard box. There is too much controversy around Kaepernick. One can imagine that there will be rather documentaries about him, things like that… And while the vast majority of players of its kind, ten years after the end of their career, to fall back into the anonymity, this will not be the case. “

At purely sport, if one can regret the event of a mess, the history of Kaepernick confirms one thing above all, that Lionel Buton insists by way of conclusion : “In the NFL, success never comes alone. It is impossible, it is necessary to the organization around. While in the NBA, LeBron James can take any team in the playoffs. “The duo history of the Patriots is the best proof, if one refers to the coupling quarterback coach (Tom Brady and Bill Belichick), and the one emerging in the Chiefs confirms this (Mahomes and Andy Reid). Kaepernick, himself, is accustomed to walking alone.