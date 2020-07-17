Kaia Gerber, and Cara Delevingne together for the event, Black Lives Matter

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are united in the fight against racial injustice.

Wednesday, July 15, the models attended a protest organized by Black Lives Matter at the center of the city of los Angeles. Kaia, 18, and Cara, 27, were photographed among the dozens of people who gathered in front of the hall of justice. The two stars have recorded their experience in the rally on social networks, with Face share a video the singer Marieme perform and Kaia post a video of actor and activist Kendrick Sampson speaking to the crowd.

Kaia and Face defenders swiss movement Black Lives Matter and attended the events organised in response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and most of the Black people.

“A step forward, but a long way to go. #BlackLivesMatter “, the The Carnival Of The Row The star has légendé a picture of her at an event in the month of June.