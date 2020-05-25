Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin share a kiss hot in a clip

This is called a trio-shock !

Friday, Rainsford has released the video for her new single, “Crying In The Mirror”, and it could be found in familiar faces.

With Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin featured, the clip dream-like and colorful, directed by Cara Delevingneshows the aftermath of a love story gone wrong and follows the supermodel as she tries to pick up the pieces of his broken heart. While she remembers their relationship, the audience will see Gerber, and the former heroes of Wizards of Waverly Place share several hugs romantic, including a kiss torrid. Mourning the loss of his love, Gerber shows her talents as an actress while she mopes in her room, moving when she shed a few tears for Sulkin.

Eager to share the clip with his fans, the young woman of 18 years has given a preview on social networks. “” crying in the mirror ” is released @rainsford. Don’t be fooled by the river of tears, there was a lot of fun filming this clip. directed by @caradelevingne with @greggsulkin which has endured these constant crying with courage,” wrote Gerber. “and a special thank you to @margaretqualley for the production/catering service/emotional support. I ADORE YOU !!!”