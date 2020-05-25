Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin share a kiss hot in a clip

This is called a trio-shock !
Friday, Rainsford has released the video for her new single, “Crying In The Mirror”, and it could be found in familiar faces.
With Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin featured, the clip dream-like and colorful, directed by Cara Delevingneshows the aftermath of a love story gone wrong and follows the supermodel as she tries to pick up the pieces of his broken heart. While she remembers their relationship, the audience will see Gerber, and the former heroes of Wizards of Waverly Place share several hugs romantic, including a kiss torrid. Mourning the loss of his love, Gerber shows her talents as an actress while she mopes in her room, moving when she shed a few tears for Sulkin.
Eager to share the clip with his fans, the young woman of 18 years has given a preview on social networks. “” crying in the mirror ” is released @rainsford. Don’t be fooled by the river of tears, there was a lot of fun filming this clip. directed by @caradelevingne with @greggsulkin which has endured these constant crying with courage,” wrote Gerber. “and a special thank you to @margaretqualley for the production/catering service/emotional support. I ADORE YOU !!!”
She added : “I ADORE YOU !!! I’m too lucky to be able to create with my friends ! link in my bio to see the whole clip and my crisis of tears.” Proud of his performance, Rainsford commented on his post, saying : “I love you so much my adorable Kaia !!!”, followed by a series of émojis heart, kiss and émoji crying.
To celebrate its debut to the realization, Delevingne also shared a nice message on the social networks. “So lucky to make my debut as a producer on a song as amazing signed by my friend @rainsford and @kaiagerber @greggsulkin”, she posted next to a shot from behind the scenes showing it on the tray with the musician. “I am super proud of and I hope you enjoy it ! Link in my bio. Kiss”
Sulkin has left a comment, encouraging to the new director, applauding his work : “Incredible vision [émoji applaudissements] super group.”
Fans of Gerber, you know that this was not her first time in front of a camera. In addition to the countless advertising campaigns in which she has been the star over the years, she made her debut as an actress in Sister Cities in 2016, playing the role of Carolina, 13 years old, in the telefilm the cast prestigious grouping also Jacki Weaver, Troian Bellisario, Amy Smart and Michelle Trachtenberg.
Look at Gerber, and Sulkin, showing himself to be very tactile in the video clip above !