Kaitlynn Carter talks about the love she felt for Miley Cyrus

She confessed in a new interview that she fell deeply in love with the singer and that it helped her get over her divorce.

Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus’s ex-girlfriend, confessed in a new interview that she fell deeply in love with the singer. The Hills: New Beginnings star admitted that her two-month romance with Miley, which ended in September 2019, surprised her because she fell in love with her friend.

Speaking on the Scrubbing In the podcast, he said, “No one was more surprised than me,” he says. “I was dating one of my friends out of nowhere… When I look back, I see that I had feelings for her that are different than I have for other friends. It was totally involuntary, but I fell too much in love with that person ”, he justifies.

After they broke up, Kaitlynn wrote a letter to Elle magazine, helping her get over the breakup and making her understand why being heartbroken inspires creativity.

She added: “I wanted to create things out of nothing. That letter to Elle was one of the things that were very cleansing, “she explains.

Kaitlynn’s affair with Miley came after she split from Brody Jenner in 2019, a year after they got married in a ceremony in Bali.

She is currently dating stylist Kristopher Brock.