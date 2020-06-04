Kanye, Rihanna and Drake are on the list of celebrities highest paid Forbes

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of celebrities the best paid in the world on Thursday, and once again, Kanye West is among the highest in revenue through brand Yeezy.

The list takes into account the pre-tax income from June 2019 to may 2020 and excludes account fees for managers, agents, or legal teams. Kanye has landed at the second place of the list this year, bringing in about $ 170 million. The father-in-law of Ye, Kylie Jenne, was the head of the list with a significant advance, bringing in $ 590 million last year. She arrives at number 1 a little more than a week after he called Forbes to have claimed to have lied about being a billionaire. It is classified as such because of its sale of 51% of its ownership interest in its business of cosmetics at the beginning of this year, which, according to Forbes, is ” one of the biggest withdrawals of celebrities of all time “.

Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and LeBron James rank among the athletes best paid in the last year. Tyler Perry, Howard Stern and Dwayne Johnson also complement the top ten. Podcasting is part of the Forbes list for the first time thanks to Bill Simmons, who sold his company The Ringer to Spotify earlier this year for $ 206 million.

Ariana Grande arrived at the 17th place with $ 72 million, while Post Malone and Drake arrived at the 28th place with $ 60 million and 49th with $ 49 million, respectively. Other notable players in the top 100, which include Billie Eilish at no. 43, BTS n ° 47, Jay-Z to the n ° 42, and Rihanna at # 60.

See the full list here.