Kanye West, a candidate for the White House? Trump follows with attention

For the first time, the accession to the contract Award, Direct Horizon between the 1er June 2020 31 July 2020 included with the initial payment invested at least 20% in units of account, without capital guarantee, the participant will be able to receive a welcome offer choice :

a bonus depending on the amount of the initial payment (offer code : PRVIE19) : 120 € for an initial payment of between € 3000 and 10 000 € or a premium of 170 € for an initial payment of more than 10 000€ ,

, or until 500 € to the expenses of brokerage offer (offer code : CTVIE19) on its behalf the stock exchange Directly for a initial deposit greater than or equal to 3000 €.

The bonus (offer code : PRVIE19) shall be paid, in a period of 3 months after the acceptance of the accession of the stock exchange and Direct Generali Life, in the external bank account referenced during the course of the accession, provided that the contract is in progress on this date, and subject to the compliance of the conditions of the offer to the date of payment of the premium.

The offer of the brokerage fee refunded (offer code : CTVIE19) shall not apply to a person who is the holder of an account with Bourse Direct (securities accounts, PEA and PEA-PME). Of 6 months from the end of the cancellation period of 30 days (the contract of Exchange Direct Horizon), the brokerage commission for orders of less than 100 000 € executed in the financial instruments traded on Euronext Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels (excluding UCITS, with the exclusion of financial contracts, with the exclusion of extra call, outside of the commission on deferred settlement CRD, excluding the postponement of the orders of SRD / MMR and the exclusion of tax on financial transactions) will be paid within a maximum period of 2 months, within the limit of €500.

Offer valid for the first time of the accession to the contract Award, Direct Horizon, subject to the receipt of a record of full membership (all documentation requested in the folder must be connected) no later than July 31, 2020 inclusive (seal or electronic signature as proof), of the welcome offer chosen (offer code, to indicate to a Bag Direct imperative : PRVIE19 or CTVIE19) and the acceptance of the accession on the part of the stock in Direct and through Generali Vie. Bids (premiums and brokerage fees) are reserved to any beneficiary of the code of the supply of each one of these offers. The first payment is part of the required supporting documents for adherence to a Contract Exchange, Direct Horizon.

If the subscriber redeems or total renunciation of the life insurance contract during the 12 months following its accession to be effective, the Bourse Direct reserves the right to implement the recovery procedures corresponding to the welcome bonus.

Trading Direct reserves the right to refuse a discretionary adherence to a contract Exchange, Direct Horizon, and to deny or permanently excluded from participation in this transaction, any person who does not comply with the conditions of the offer. Trading Direct reserves the right to discontinue or change the offer at any time, subject to prior information on their web site www.boursedirect.fr. Not combinable with other offers.