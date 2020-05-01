Kanye West: a fifth child for 2020? – Actu Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian soon to be parents again?

The one that was released, “Jesus Is Born”, his last album, December 25, 2019, must still, according to the same source, to persuade his wife, the star of the reality show american, Kim Kardashian.

If the arrival of a new child is decided, Kim and Kanye would probably have recourse, once again, a surrogate mother is, like the last two: Chicago and Psalm. The first two pregnancies of the star had been very difficult and it would be dangerous for Kim Kardashian to fall pregnant.