Kanye West : a Former alcoholic, he was drinking vodka at breakfast

In 2019, Kanye West has been a revelation. Through religion, he got rid of his addictions to sex and alcohol. The artist was a “alcoholic operational“, who was drinking cocktails and vodka orange at breakfast. It is with GQ that Kanye West is maintained. Yeezy is the star of the new issue of the magazine, and has been photographed by Tyler Mitchell in his ranch in Wyoming. In the margin of his photo series, the rapper and fashion designer has delivered four interviews that were different. He returned to his alcoholism, an addiction that he imputes to the ceremonies of awards.

“I drank really to be able to be able to go to these nights (…). For me to say ‘Ok, I can do it“says Kanye West, long affected by the lack of recognition of these prestigious ceremonies, awards.

He adds : “One day, I was in my office working on a couture collection, and there was Grey Goose in the fridge. I was going to just serve me a drink in the middle of the day, and I said : ‘Satan, thou me shalt have no today.’ I’ve not had a drink since I realized that I had to take one day after another, but I never assumed to be, and I was never told, ‘Hey, you’re an alcoholic functional’ [personne dont la consommation d’alcool augmente peu à peu en termes de quantité absorbée et de fréquence. Le corps à l’alcool, si bien qu’il en faut de plus en plus pour obtenir l’effet escompté, NDLR]. I was crazy, of all the names, but not alcoholic functional. And I drank the Grey Goose and orange juice at breakfast.“

Kanye West did not drink that vodka. A certain 13 September 2009, night of the MTV Video Music Awards that he has marked them by interrupting a speech by Taylor Swift (the beginning of their strained relationship), Kanye was on the red carpet with his girlfriend of the time, Amber Rose, and a bottle of cognac.