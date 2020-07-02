Kanye West : a member of the guard is accused of harassment

This is no longer a secret to no one, Kanye West, at times, have an ego quite large. And, however, he does not doubt in doing beautiful actions, in particular following the death of George Floyd. In fact, the rapper and now fashion designer has decided to fund the entire education of the daughter of George Floyd, Gianna. Her mother had delivered a speech in a particularly emotional during a press conference in Minneapolis, on June 2 : “I want everyone to know that these police officers took me. Gianna has no father. He will never see grow up, get his degree… He’s never going to go back down the aisle to the altar.” Touched by this speech, the husband of Kim Kardashian had said that it was a gift of $ 2 million for the studies of the girl child. A gesture that was widely applauded on social networks.

a person who is “capricious and whimsical”

But this Thursday, July 2, this is not the generosity of a rapper now a billionaire who makes to speak, but his side is being difficult. One of his former bodyguards has been placed in the attitude of Kanye West, sometimes moved. It reveals to the american media on Page Six have been fired for having spoken to his wife, Kim Kardashian. But that’s not all, Steve Stanulis goes further, describing the rapper as a “capricious and whimsical”.

Lawyers for Kanye West have decided to take the case, arguing that the former body guard for the modest sum of 10 million dollars for having broken a confidentiality agreement. An agreement that he would never have signed, even going further in his comments : “This is the continuation of the harassment that I have suffered ! (…) I’m not going to let Kanye West and his wife, ( … ) play with me just because they are rich and famous. I do not let myself not be intimidated by these two selfish !”

By J. F.