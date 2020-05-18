Kanye West abandons her, she wants to leave it !

Between the fashion icon and singer, everything seemed so well conducted. Yet, the fairy tale is ended according to sources close to the family.

In the clan Kardashian, Kim was the only one to have preserved its torque. Kourtney is no longer with the father of her children, and Khloe has broken up with Tristan Thompson after his infidelities. Kanye West was the only survivor of the sons-in-law of Kris Jenner, but that will change. In the next few weeks, Kim Kardashian is seriously considering divorce.

Kim Kardashian is tired of being neglected by her husband

The quarantine does not succeed in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and the rapper barely to adapt to this new life. Obviously, he is detached from his children and his wife to the point of no longer care for them. Because of his ignorance, Kim has developed big anxiety attacks, which will rot the life according to his relatives. Since a few days, his anxiety gets worse, and even his mother, Kris Jenner, doesn’t know what to do to help.

“In the past, it was Kim who needed space away from Kanye, but the wheel has turned. Things between them become more ugly than ever. , “said a source to People magazine.

To support the containment, Kanye West has lived a secluded life in his music studio. Without her husband, Kim Kardashian has had to deal with only one of the children, and she begins to get fed up. Unfortunately, any communication between them is impossible, because the singer refuses to listen to his wife. For him, it is hypocritical, as she used to put her work before their family. It does not accept it to blame today, as he has always been there for her.

Kim Kardashian is a very busy lady, between her studies of law and its different brands to manage. Kanye West lives poorly this situation, and accuses him of prevent her from pursuing her dreams. For the rapper, the mother of North must learn to appreciate his talent. In short, the more the couple tries to communicate, the more their relationship is destroyed. To force to hear Kim reproach him for not being there, Kanye is farther away. Everything continues to get worse over the days, under the eyes helpless the rest of the family Kardashian.

“The disputes have turned into a vicious circle – more Kim harasses Kanye to not be there, the more she rebuffs him. , “says the source close to the couple.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are already living separately

Even if they live under the same roof, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are separated in their own home. In fact, because of the confinement, none of them can move elsewhere. The couple has therefore made his arrangements to continue to cohabit.

Each sleeps in a separate room, because Kim no longer supports the schedules shifted from her husband.

Kanye West returns every evening to his studio at 3 am in the morning, which is not easy to live with for the children.

Unfortunately, sleep separately, does take away a little more of the former lovers. Kim Kardashian feels a deep sense of loneliness, which she tries to fill with his children.

“Loneliness has become very intense for her. She falls asleep with the children at her side to keep her company. “informs the source to the magazine.

The clan Kardashian is concerned about the sequence of events, especially that Kim and Kanye have always been united in the trials. Kris Jenner has discussed with his daughter to find a solution, but nothing was done.

This story may not work out if we are to believe a recent rumor. Tristan Thompson, the ex of Khloe and father of her daughter, sent flowers to Kim. Officially, it was done to celebrate the feast of Mothers, but many see it as a sign of reconciliation. According to sources close to the star, it discusses a lot with the basketball player, the past few months. Then, a simple friendship or the beginning of a new love story ? In the latter case, one knows one who may be angry, isn’t it Khloe ?