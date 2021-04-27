Kanye West and Balenciaga raise $1 million for DMX!

According to The Sun, Kanye West and Balenciaga have raised more than $1 million for their DMX tribute collaboration!

While the DMX commemorative T-shirts were released on April 24, Kanye West and Balenciaga raised $1 million, according to The Sun. One thing is for sure, they are making a real splash with this new collection.

A BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE

On his Instagram account, DMX revealed: “Kanye West asked Balenciaga to design a T-shirt in tribute to the late artist Earl Simmons, aka DMX. A tribute to the artist and his fans with net profits. For the benefit of Simmons’ family“.

Once on the DMX website, the T-shirts are gone in a single day. And the least we can say is that this news pleased Kanye West. The latter made a real hit.

Customers bought the tribute T-shirts for $200. Sold in a single day, the funds were donated directly to the family of actor DMW. They have raised more than $1 million.

For her part, Kim Kardashian’s ex also organized a choir in her Sunday service to pay her a beautiful tribute. He looked really invested to say goodbye to Earl Simmons.

One thing is for sure, this beautiful action on the part of Kanye West and Balenciaga has also affected the DMX family. Thanks to these, they have raised a very good amount of money.

KANYE WEST GETS INVOLVED IN HIS PROJECTS DESPITE HIS DIVORCE

If Kanye West is in the middle of a divorce, he doesn’t forget to invest in things that are close to his heart. In an interview with Page Six, a relative of the father confided in him about his separation from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s friend said: “In fact, he was the one who said for a year that they had nothing in common except children. And that he wanted to leave. She did everything she could to try to save the marriage.

The source added: “Even before Kim asked for a divorce, Kanye changed his numbers. He even said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’ Despite this, it trusts for the children “.

From his information, it seems that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been going through a very difficult period for several months already. For her part, Kim Kardashian would have tried everything to ensure that her divorce did not fall apart.

Eventually, the mother-of-four decided to file for divorce. If the artist didn’t do it before it’s for a good reason. He wanted his ex-wife to keep her “dignity”.

Things are probably never going to get better between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Case to follow!