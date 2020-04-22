Kanye West and Chick-fil-A give 300 000 meals for the coronavirus

Yeezus saves.

Kanye West and Chick-fil-A have partnered with the Dream Center Los Angeles, a christian organization, non-profit, to provide more than 300,000 meals to those affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus in the Los Angeles area. According to Fox News, the Dream Center has been able to provide 11 000 meals per day since march to those who need it thanks to the early support of Kanye and companies such as Chick-fil-A.

“Every morning, I wake up and I am standing in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide the people who need them,” said Matthew, co-founder of the Dream Center. Barnett. “I can’t thank enough the donors who have made this a reality. This is what it should always look like a neighborhood, a community and a church. “

Dream Center, as Kim Kardashian also supports, provides meals and other essential items seven days a week for 11 hours per day. The generous donation of Kanye will help them to extend their services to the steering wheel to vulnerable older people, which have to remain isolated in their home. Chick-fil-A also donates sandwiches every day for the efforts of the Dream Center.

Kanye is a fan of Chick-fil-A as evidenced by his latest album Jesus Is King. His song “Closed on Sunday” is inspired by the fast food chain.

The magnate Yeezy continues to give back in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. He has also made a donation to We Women Empowered in his hometown of Chicago, which will allow the charity to expand its delivery services of meals to the elderly on the south side of Chicago, where he grew up.