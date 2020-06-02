Kanye West and creative devouring : can you understand Kanye West ?

Would you leave your daughter to marry Kanye West ? This question ritual since the appearance of stars scandalous in the early 60’s, the book of the Adrien Durand, Kanye West or the Creativity Devouring (Playlist Society) brings some elements of response… still weak !

A defeat of the music…

Adrien Durandvisibly passionate about his subject, but also very admire Kanye West, admits as much in the conclusion of his book on the star’s scandalous hip hop and ” pop “(as they say today…) u.s. trade :” If we can see a defeat of the music – its major discs, would they have had the same success without the enforcement of his personality ? – it is in any case the victory of a creative spirit on a world obsessed by communication, which événementialise every moment. “And Kanye West or the Creativity Devouringnew book of reflections on contemporary culture (we could also refer to pop culture, precisely) appeared at Playlist Society, clearly the mourning music, the last wheel of the coach in gold of these monsters generated by a society drunk appearance, of excess and scandal.

And if, as is our case, “music” (put in quotation marks also, view the amount of a lawsuit for plagiarism, for example, involving Kanye West) “the greatest living artist of our time” (quotation marks again, as it seems to us necessary to leave Adrien Durand the responsibility of this title a bit crazy…) we are not interested absolutely not, should we read this book ? The answer is undoubtedly YES : there is learn – unfortunately – nothing very convincing on what the talent is “musical” of its subject ; we will discover – and this is fortunate, on the other hand – nothing new about his escapades of sex, its access to physical and verbal violence rather dismaying ; but it contains a lot of grain to grind for a little that it feels intrigued by the current mechanisms of the business, fame and power. And it will also be appreciated in the context of political / social in which Jones places his narrative and his analysis : while the recent murder of George Floyd in the USA confirms that the situation of racial remains critical, it is essential to consider the individual success of stars the afro-american in the perspective of the general condition of their ” brothers and sisters “.

Provocation or bipolarity ?

From this point of view, then, if the chapter opening Kanye West or the Creativity devouring is also very usefully on the history of the case “black” and on the environment in which the young Kanye grew up, it is a pity that Durand was not pushed further on his thoughts about the drift right-wing of the star, criticizing yesterday violently the american administration for its abandonment of the population of New Orleans after Katarina, but has since become supportive of Trump, and be able to lay claim to the responsibility of the black people in slavery ! The justifications proposed by Durand, from a taste exaggeration for the provocation (referring to the admiration professed by Kanye for Andy Kaufman !) the consequences of a bipolar disorder diagnosed much later, we seem a bit short : we would have liked the book to dig down the mechanisms at work behind these statements controversial or these bursts of media, without succumbing to the mere chronicle of behaviors widely deviant from Kanye.

Perhaps the book could also benefit from the reflections of psychologists or psychotherapists on ” the case Kanye West “what was able to bring an artist to become a kind of caricature unpleasant of all the vices of his time : addiction to pornography, violence against women, celebration of the luxury the most absurd ambition and greed, defying all morality, and finally… profession of a redemption religious saving stroking the masses trumpistes in the direction of the hair ?

Finally, on the artistic level, it remains a component of the work of Kanye West that is unfortunately ignored by Adrien Durand, one of his creations of clothes and shoes. We would have liked more information, especially as we know that the welcome that has been reserved has been very variable.

Waiting for Season 2…

In short, we close Kanye West or the Creativity Devouring with the mixed feeling of not having done that visit the tip of the iceberg : the whole thing was really exciting, but it seems that there are so many things to write on the subject ! Can be expected, and may be there will there be a “sequel” to this first book ? After all, wouldn’t it be in the logic of an era that loves nothing as the rhythm of its existence in the wire of the TV series-rivers ? So, gentlemen leaders of Playlist Society, when Kanye West – Season 2 ?

Eric Debarnot

Kanye West or the Creativity Devouring

Trial French by Adrien Durand

Playlist Society

144 pages – 14 €

Date of issue : June 11, 2020