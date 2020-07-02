Kanye West and Elon Musk to prepare a collaboration ?

The mogul Elon Musk would be willing to collaborate with the producer of the famous Kanye West ? It may be that the two icons combine their talents.

Kanye West and Elon Musk, partners in the business ? This is the latest rumor that seems to scare the Canvas these days. Is there any chance of seeing You on the side of the head of SpaceX ? MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Not without knowing that Kanye West has met Elon Musk. Believe that the genius of the CEO of Tesla attracts the rapper and designer whose fame is more to do.

Therefore, it was not much of the rumors of a collab is on the horizon. This would, in any case, a great surprise for the fans of Yeezus. But also for the fans of racing cars and rockets.

Elon Musk, 49 years of age, manages both the society of astronautics The space x, But also of Tesla, that produces electric cars, as well as solar panels.

Associated with Kanye West, this could therefore give rise to productions in place of the original sum. Your potential collab will have all the air out ofa creation worthy of the 22nd century !

Of the music ? Mode ? The cars ? The nature of this collab is even more mysterious. And is that, is the essence of these two business men who like to surprise all over the world.

Kanye West: is he mixes his talent to that of Elon Musk ?

All that Kanye West and Elon Musk don’t hide your admiration for the other. The head of Tesla is known for his eccentricityeven going so far as to call your son X Æ A-Xii…

Grimesthe company of Elon Musk could in other places join Yeezus for all the singers. After all, the rapper will like to invite independent artists of feats.

Therefore, we do not know what is going to be this new baby, but if collab there, it could be sensational ! You’re not ready. Anyway, it seems thata beautiful friendship is born between Kanye West and Elon Musk.

