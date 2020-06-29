Kanye West and fashion, a (very) long story of love

14 July 2013 : A first collaboration with A. P. C.

It is through a tweet, mysterious, issued in the account of the French brand, July 7, 2013, that the new turn on the curiorité of the mode. Kanye West signs his first collaboration with a claw of ready-to-wear, with a capsule collection for A. P. C., available in a couple of days later, on the 14th of July. “It took us two years to create just three items,” says the magazine W the founder and designer of the brand, Jean Touitou. The collection features a total of nine pieces, with prices ranging from 120 to 250 dollars. The clothes are sold instantly, making it even block the web site of A. P. C. at the time of the launch.