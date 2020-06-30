Kanye West and his brand Yeezy to the Gap of the Image

Teaches american ready-to-wear, the Gap has entered into a partnership with the brand Yeezy rapper and producer Kanye West. A dedicated line, “YZY” will be presented next year. The news has pushed the share Friday, June 26, 30,81% on the New York stock exchange. According to the New York Times, the agreement covers ten years. The collaboration includes a line for men, women and children,”at affordable prices“. Kanye West is a visual own in the shops and on the website of the group, according to a press release published Friday. It is a “coup” important Gap, which is fighting for several years. From 2019, the group had announced the closure of approximately 230 stores, after a decrease of 5% of its turnover in the year 2018. Gap is a little straightened his head, but his volume of business has again published a drop of 1%. Teaming up with Kanye West, the Gap will offer one of the best brands in order of time, very popular among young people. The rapper and successful producer, the creator has begun

collaborations in fashion in the mid-2000s and launched its first line of sneakers Yeezy with Nike in 2007. It was then broken with the oem of america in 2013, taking the view “insufficient participation in the income“. The collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West, which started in 2014, has helped to develop the brand Yeezy, whose sales have soared, coming in at about $ 1.5 billion in 2019, according to Forbes magazine. At the same time, Kanye West (now billionaire) has presented eight collections of clothing, Yeezy, funded by Adidas.