Kanye West and JAY-Z reconciled, and we made the point on their trial Tidal

The past weekend, JAY-Z and Kanye West, who has influenced Billie Eilish for his title “bury a friend”, have been sighted in good terms during the birthday party of Diddy. According to TMZthe rappers were “cool to one another”and this despite the trial which has just occurred between the two artists. For those who have not followed this case, Kanye has left Tidal in July 2017 after accusing the platform of JAY-Z owed more than $ 3 million. At the time, the rapper from Chicago had not touched his allowance for the increase in the entries to the platforms thanks to his album The Life Of Pabloin addition to not having been reimbursed for all the video clips of the disc.

The american website said that even if the two rappers have reconciled, that they would not be willing to work together again. For remember, in addition to this problem with Tidal Kanye want to be Jay-Z and Beyonce not coming to his wedding with Kim Kardashian. The rapper had made a speech of ten minutes at a concert in 2016 in order to denounce this behavior that he found objectionable. JAY-Z had responded in song with his track “Kill Jay-Z”. Despite their feud, Kanye has still allowed the platform to stream his first opera, Nebuchanezzarin the month of November 2019. There is a risk of hearing about these two and their relationship was chaotic for a long time.