Kanye West and John Legend are they still friends? – Actu Kanye West

A cold, is it installed between John Legend and Kanye West? It is in any case a rumor that circulates on the web. The two artists no longer seem to spend a lot of time together, then they were friends there a few years ago. Some evoke a dispute due to the support provided by Kanye West, the current president of the United States, Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, John Legend is told about his relationship with the husband of Kim Kardashian.

And as evidenced by his confession, it seems that the two men have taken different paths: “I don’t think that we’re less friends because of the deal Trump, has he entrusted to you. I just think that we are doing our own thing. It is to Wyoming. I’m here in Los Angeles. We all have both growing families and I have no business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it is just a part of the natural cycle of life.”