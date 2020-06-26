Kanye West and Kid Cudi introduce their cartoon series, “Children See Ghosts”

So, without notice, Kid Cudi has released the trailer for his series of cartoons with Kanye West The Children See The Ghosts. It makes you want to.

Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Takashi Murakami, who collaborated for a series of animated cartoons The Children See The Ghosts what more can we say ? This Friday, the author of the recent “the Leader of the Criminals,” was published in their social networks, a link that leads to your next collaboration project with Kanye West : a series of animation.

Kanye Bear and the Boy Fox

In a short preview two small minutes, we discover that the two characters played by the artists. Of course, the little bear of Kanye West, who accompanied him throughout his discography, as well as fox, that takes on the characteristics of Kid Cudi. The two characters are displayed as the Kanye Bear and the Boy Fox. Then, in order to lead a peaceful life, they are captured by a tree transformed into a motorcycle, which leads them to another world where they face a dark castle of evil.

THE CHILDREN SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SERIES TEASER!! DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI

KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST

KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI

SOUND DESIGN is BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI Coming SOONhttps://t.co/pbrK1tBYIm pic.twitter.com/oYhCaLjqgB — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 26, 2020

This project, ambitious, and is being coordinated by the dazzling aesthetic heights of Takashi Murakami, a renowned designer and author of the exceptional cover of The Children See The Ghoststhe album. On the other hand, the sound environment will be managed by Kid Cudi as well as William J. Sullivan.

Very little information has been provided by the different actors of the project, or even where it is going to be visible to the episodes. A string of fresh, titled The Children See The Ghostssuggests that will be the host of the different videos of this animated series. More details to come.

