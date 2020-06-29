Kanye West and Kid Cudi soon back in the animated series, “Children See Ghosts”

After a first unit of collaboration in 2018, Kanye West and Kid Cudi should make his return to animation in a series in the name of their duo, moderated by Takashi Murakami and lined by the rappers themselves.

The project has the charm of a fantasy deluded, but the recent announcements suggest that the best : an animated series inspired by the world of Children See Ghosts, the supergroup formed by Kanye West and Kid Cudi, could see the light of day this year.

As the idea of a first teaser posted on the YouTube channel of the duo and shared by Kid Cudi on TwitterKanye West and his partner have lent their voice to the Kanye Bear (the mascot of the rapper in his first album) and Kid Fox, the hero of the animated series in CGI and directed by Takashi Murakami (behind the visual identities of the Graduation Kanye West and self-titled The Children See The Ghosts).

Several references

A trailer like that, in the absence learn a lot about the synopsis of the series or even give a release date, that takes the water in the mouth. On the one hand, to the delivery hilarious Kanye West, whose avatar does not seem able to speak, but also of the visuals, relying on references to japanese animation, as the american comics.