Kanye West and Kid Cudi together… for a cartoon • RAPRNB

Kanye West obviously had a lot to say. In the framework of the announcement of its partnership with the Gap, you’re going to see the husband of Kim Kardashian to collaborate with the american brand for the next 10 years, Yes has confirmed the upcoming launch of an animation series called The Children See The Ghostswhat is the name of his joint album with Kid Cudi launched in 2018. The 2 artists that join because they are going to lend their voices to give Kanye and Kid Fox, all under the direction of the japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The artist has designed, in 2007, the cover of the album Graduation of Yeezy and directed the video clip for his song Good Morning. The trailer lasts 2 minutes, plunges us into a universe of psychedelic and bleak, populated with creatures that the 2 protagonists try to escape.

A strong reference to the album

As the name of the cartoon indicates, the influence of the album The Children See The Ghosts there is bound to be very present. In fact, in the draft published on June 8, 2018, there is also a trait particularly dark through songs like The 4th Dimension or The Children See The Ghosts. The reference to phantoms and monsters, which are represented by the laughter in the background and sound effects chills, is also non-trivial. The 2 Mc’s met in the past, the depression, as well as severe mental disorders, things that they have not hesitated to discuss publicly and put their music. 2nd collaborative album from Kanye West after Watch The Throne in the company of Jay-Z, The Children See The Ghosts he had inherited an excellent critical reception of his melancholy and his very personal and deep. Sales have also been at the meeting point since the project was up to 110 000 copies in a week after week, while the placement of them in the 1st place of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The cartoon series can be timely to continue this legacy and included in the length of…

Kanye West & Kid Cudi – Kids-See-Ghosts: