Kanye West and Kim Kardashian : a sex therapist to save their marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would pass through a period of turbulence ? Yes says a source close to the couple reveals, however, that the lovebirds would do anything to save their union.

According to the site Radar OnlineKim Kardashian and Kanye West now lives on two planets separated and would have lost the intimacy that they had before. According to a source close to the couple, not to dig the ditch, they would have decided to take the bull by the horns and see a therapist : “They have already tried this method a few years ago, and it had saved their marriage. They are hoping to renew the feat. “

Kim and Kanye had indeed made a call to a therapist after the traumatic episode of the burglary in paris by 2016 where Kim was trapped under the threat of a weapon. It is not surprising the choice of the couple who had been trying to manage this injury, at best. Kanye had on his side had some problems of mental health that had required treatment.

The wear of the time also did damage in celebrities

It seems that today the calendars overloaded the couple do not leave the lovebirds of time for them. This is the reason for which they would have carried out this approach. According to the close to the couple, “they talk about their frustrations in the face of an advisor who gives them tips on how to open up to one another and to communicate better“. But it seems that the parents of North St., Chicago, and Psalm are no longer the only spiritually detuned. The problem would be more severe because the source believes that “the advisor makes suggestions to revive their sex life “.

Oh the irony ! One of the most beautiful women and the most desirable in the world obliged to follow a sex therapy… The information must be clearly entered with a grain of salt because Kanye and Kim have until very recently always been very demonstrative in public not portending no problem of libido. However, in the last few months, Kanye West has changed. The singer makes beautiful use of religion in his life and gives sermons to the church every Sunday. He also, on several occasions, deeply offended by some of the sexy outfits of his beautiful like the one she wore at the Met Gala, and that it had deemed indecent. The couple that was there are few large presidential ambitions will have to get back on track: the White House they can only conquer together… It is a good motivation that, right ?