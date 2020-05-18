Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are a challenge to the white house to release A$AP Rocky

A petition calling for the release of A$AP Rocky has already collected more 400 000 signaturesbut despite this, Lord Pretty Flacko is still incarcerated in prison in Sweden . According to this petition, # JusticeForRocky, the rapper acted in self-defense, and his detention, in “inhumane conditions“constitutes a violation of his rights .

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have requested the help of Donald Trump for the release of the rapper in jail for three weeks, explains TMZ. Kanye has asked Kim to speak to the son-in-law of the Trump, Jared Kushner, with whom she is very familiar with his previous work at the White House. The sources say that Kim has informed Jared of what was going on, and Jared has then passed the information on to Trump him – even . . . who would have recognized that something seemed not to go .

Earlier this week, the representative Adriano Espaillat and members of the Congressional black Caucus spoke of the involvement of the american secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a character of the present administration, which, according to them, could do more for Rocky and the other two men currently imprisoned in Sweden . “We call on the secretary-Pompeo to do more”said Espaillat, on ABC News. “This is not enough . It is unacceptable that young men who do well, are on the right track in life, have a lot of success, and are icons of the community, hip – hop and are treated in such inhumane conditions .“

A member of the department of State should arrive in Sweden Thursday .