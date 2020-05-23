Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are selling their house minimalist for $ 3.5 million

It is described as “a monastery minimalist” by Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, whose new album Jesus is King just came out, and his wife have sold their house of 210 m2 located in Calabasas (California) for $ 3.5 million. Purchased two years ago by the couple, building your monochrome respects their affirmed taste for the minimalist. The rapper has even appealed to the belgian interior architect adept of minimalism Vincent Van Duysen, who has also renovated their main house of the Hidden Street, is located 5km. In shades of grey and wood, it is located in the heart of a complex which swimming pool, spa and barbecue area are available. To get a more precise idea of the places (such as the announcement includes only pictures of the living room), it is possible to make a guided tour video by Kim in person when she got the Vogue US to her home. It is even stated that the house is composed of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. A sale that will of the property portfolio of Kanye that just buy last September a huge ranch in the Wyoming semi-isolated for 14 million dollars.

