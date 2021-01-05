CELEBRITIES

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still separated with no plans to fix it

Kanye spends time on his Wyoming ranch while Kim stays in Los Angeles caring for her children.

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian have been facing quite a few challenges in their marriage since last year.

According to the latest information, the two have no plans to fix things and move back in together, while the problem continues for the couple.

A source told HollywoodLife that the rapper will continue to live in Wyoming and has no plans to reunite with his wife and children who are currently in Los Angeles.

A source close to the family shared the details of the portal, saying: “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and spends a lot of his time in Wyoming.”

“It seems like she has no plans to return to Los Angeles anytime soon, at least not full time, but Kim agrees with that. She has an incredible support system around her that helps Kim stay calm, ”the source continued.

“He’s in a better place when he’s on his ranch, and Kim needs to be in Los Angeles and she wants the kids with her. She does everything possible to maintain their normal lives. They communicate daily and he communicates often on FaceTime and also on the phone with the children ”, the informant continued.

“Right now, Kanye is focusing on him while Kim controls everything in Los Angeles and maintains normal children’s lives,” they added.

