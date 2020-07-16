Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are victims of the hacking on Twitter – Actu Kanye West

The social network of the blue bird is experiencing a wave of piracy in the last few hours. Many personalities and companies, to the image of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, have been affected by piracy on Twitter.

It is composed of several tweets published without the agreement of the owners of the accounts. Before that these messages are deleted, asked internet users to send bitcoins to a specific address provided in the tweet. In contrast, the amount is doubled.

And in a couple of hours, this scam has obviously taken a lot of force, with no fewer than 116 000 dollars collected according to the site Blockchain.com.