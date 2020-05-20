Kanye West and Kim Kardashian filmed in a KFC paris

On Wednesday evening, to the general surprise, the rapper Kanye West and the influenceuse Kim Kardashian were spotted at the KFC Strasbourg-Saint-Denis, in Paris.

The video made the rounds of social networks this Thursday, and for good reason, the image is unusual. The very famous couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is visiting Paris, has made a stop at KFC Strasbourg-Saint-Denis to Paris on Wednesday evening. A situation to say the least, unexpected, since the couple of millionaires is known to attend an ordinary luxury establishments.

In difficulties with the electronic kiosk, the two stars were ultimately made in cash, in order with employees who do not have recognized right away. “It went well overall, but they have not been able to order it on the kiosk so we took them to the cashier and my colleague who was speed it was not immediately recognized,” explains the deputy director of the fast food 20minutes.

A previous passage in the capital of the troubled

These are then rendered at Jean-Paul Gaultier and Kim Kardashian has posted evidence of his journey in the world of fried chicken with a legend “” JPG & KFC “.

This trip should reconcile with the capital. The star of the social networks had been the victim of “grandpa robbers” in 2016. On the night of October 2 to 3, Ki Kardashian, aged 36 years, was shine by five men in a discreet residence, luxury hotel in Pariswhere she came to attend the Fashion Week. Two of the thieves had been threatened with a weapon on the temple, before the tie, the gag, and then lock her in the bathroom.