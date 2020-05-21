Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: why they are meant to be together? – Actu Kanye West

Common points essential

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have this particularity to look like without getting in the competition. Egocentric and extravagant, Kanye is always behind his wife, him leaving the show. Clubbers of the night, like Usher or Jay-Z, bling-bling in hope, they grow their image by keeping a certain mystery. Luxury, fur, and scandal are a part of their daily lives, without which they seek to shock. The two stars only live their feelings respective, set.

A mutual respect, which fascinates

What is touching in their relationship, it is their side fusional. Away the couple’s tumultuous, they have such a respect for each other that they force the admiration. When Kanye has known a dark period, as he sings in his album “Ye”, Kim has not ceased to be on his side. When turning to Kim, her husband rushed to be with her. They are always there for each other and, despite their huge popularity, they preserve their union. A complicity that nothing seems to interfere.