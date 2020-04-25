Kanye West and Mariah Carey have joined the service of Easter by Joel Osteen

The stars align for an Easter in quarantine.

While millions of people remain at home because of the pandemic, the famous pastor Joel Osteen celebrates the holiday by hosting a virtual service Sunday from his church, Lakewood in Houston with guests from the first plan, including Mariah Carey and Kanye West.

According to TMZ, the superstars will perform at a distance for his congregation. Mariah pays tribute to health professionals and first responders who risk their lives in the fight against COVID-19 with a performance of his anthem uplifting “Hero”.

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 send my gratitude insurmountable to all health care workers and first responders around the world. We appreciate you so much !! ❤️❤️❤️ Please show you and me a tweet so we can all celebrate yourself! https://t.co/c6CcAbjgci

– Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) 7 April 2020

Kanye and his team at the Sunday Service will entertain the masses with a performance of L. A., which will be broadcast on the flow of the great church of Osteen. The rapper had previously joined Osteen in his Sunday Service in Houston in November. He and Osteen plans to host a service on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York, but the rally has been suspended for the time being.

Tyler Perry will also participate in the festivities of Sunday, delivering messages of love and support to the massive audience of over 10 million, Osteen.

The celebration of Easter in line will begin on Sunday at 8: 30 a.m. and 11 a.m. It is not clear whether the performances will be live or recorded.

