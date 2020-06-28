Kanye West and the Gap to announce their next collaboration

Teaches american ready-to-wear, the Gap has entered into a partnership with the brand Yeezy rapper and producer Kanye West and will launch a dedicated line in the year 2021, a new one, that has led to action on Friday. After you have earned up to 42 %, the title has closed the session Friday on the New York stock exchange, an increase of 18.8 %, 12.07 usd.

In a tweet, the contractor of 43 years of age, announced the creation of a” association “, illustrated by a logo of ” YZY ” that shows the color code and the Vacuum source. According to the New York Timesthe agreement covers ten years. Contacted by AFP, the Gap has refused to disclose the duration of the association, but said that the information from the New York Times was false.

The collaboration is beyond the scope of a single collectionas a proposal of many signs in recent years with famous designer. In addition to a line for men, women and children,” at affordable prices “Kanye West’s own visual in-store and on the website of the group, according to a press release published Friday.

This is a wide Gap in the marketingthat penalty for several years to stay relevant in the landscape of the ready-to-wear, changing. From 2019, the group had announced the closure of approximately 230 stores, of which 8 in Franceafter having recorded a fall of 5 % of its turnover in the year 2018.

The crisis of the sars coronavirus was hit hard in the house created in 1969 in San Francisco and divided the sales of the brand Gap by two. The group ended the period with a net loss of almost a billion dollars ($932 million).

The success Yeezy

Teaming up with Kanye West, which gave it a bit of a gospel concert surprise Paris, the Gap will offer one of the best brands in order of time, very popular among young people. The rapper and producer of success, this creator atypical and has begun collaborations in the world of fashion in the mid-2000sand launched its first line of sneakers Yeezy with Nike in 2007. It was then broken with the oem of america in 2013, considered insufficient for its share of the income.

The collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West, which started in 2014, has helped to develop the brand Yeezy, whose sales have soared, coming in at about $ 1.5 billion in 2019, according to Forbes magazine.

At the same time, Kanye West has presented eight collections of clothing, Yeezy, funded by Adidas, but the volumes are low in comparison with the sneakers. The success of Yeezy has allowed the child to Chicago to be recognized as a billionaire by Forbes magazine last April.

More inspiring than in reality couturier, Kanye West has connected to the services of the designer of london source nigerian Mowalola Ogunlesi (25 years), appointed director of design YZY GAP, according to a tweet from the rapper.