Kanye West announces his new album with a first teaser

Kanye West has just taken all the world of the short : in social networks, the rapper has announced the release of their new album . Title The god’s own Countryit will be his 10th album, after Jesus is the King at the end of October 2019 .

At the same time of its announcement, Kanye has shared the first visual and said that the first single from the album Wash Us In The Blood will be released today ( June 29, ) . The visual was directed by Arthur Jafa .

This is not necessarily a surprise, since all the world was waiting for the release of the album Jesus is the King of the II version of Dr . Dr., it has been confirmed in these last days.