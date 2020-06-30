Kanye West announces his new album with a first teaser

Kanye West has just taken all the world of the short : in social networks, the rapper has announced the release of their new album. Title The god’s own Countryit will be his 10th album, after Jesus is the King at the end of October 2019.
At the same time of its announcement, Kanye has shared the first visual and said that the first single from the album Wash Us In The Blood will be released today (June 29,). The visual was directed by Arthur Jafa.
This is not necessarily a surprise, since all the world was waiting for the release of the album Jesus is the King of the II version of Dr. Dr., it has been confirmed in these last days.