Kanye West announces the song “Donda” in honor of his mother

Kanye West “Donda”, his song in tribute to his mother posted on Twitter.

Kanye West unveiled the preview of his new song, entitled “Donda” in a tribute to his mother Donda West died in 2007 the suites of post-operative complications. The rapper from Chicago posts a video and writes on his Twitter account : “In memory of my great mother for her birthday. My mother reciting the words of KRS1. This song is called DONDA”.

In this video, you can hear Donda West he who recites the words of the song “The sound of da Police,” the rapper KRS-Oneand then Kanye begins to sing. On the other hand, in his letters, supported “do things for them“in référénce his mother and grandmotherand adds that he wants to put an end to racism. One that comes to the presidential elections of ee.uu. it seems more than ever determined to make racism one of their fights.

The death of his mother greatly affected and there is bound to be often the beginning of your bipolarity with this disappearance. Kanye West it has not ceased to show his love to his mother throughout his career. In fact, they note the famous song “Hey Mama” from the album “Late Registration” that is dedicated to him, or touch “Only One” in collaboration with Paul McCartney. In this song, Kanye West speaks to the place of his mother and request for Yeezy to speak of it to the North West.

In November 2007, only a week after the death of his mother Donda, Kanye was at a concert at the Zenith in Paris and while he was in the midst of mourning, he had sung the beautiful ballad “Hey Mama”.