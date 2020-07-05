Kanye West announces to move their factories Yeezy in Wyoming

The rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West — Zuma / Starface



Kanye West has chosen to Cody, a town of Wyoming, to install the production of their products Yeezy. In addition to his collaboration with Adidas for the running shoes, the husband of Kim Kardashian has just passed an agreement with the Gap. This contract will allow Kanye West to install in the entire chain of production on american soil.

A spokesman confirmed to The Business Of Fashion that Yeezy was planning to produce more than 1 million pairs of sneakers at the beginning of next year. The production of clothing come.

Everyone is happy

The brand of the rapper is going to have the field open in terms of the creation, when the textile giant will focus on the distribution. An agreement was beneficial for the Gap that health was more unstable in the last few years. In fact, the day of the announcement of this partnership, the action of the Gap has increased from 42% in the New York stock exchange.

The focus of its business in the state of Wyoming is a project that I had dreamed of for a long time, he fell in love with the region. He has purchased a ranch where he spends time with the family, but above all do not

works.

To relocate their business in the national territory, also should give him an advantage not to be despised if he ever decided to run for the White House.