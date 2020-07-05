Kanye West, back in full force with Travis Scott and the Dr. the Dr.

Kanye West has made its big return this week with the announcement of a new album, and a clip for Wash Us In The Bloodhis new single, in which he invited his brother-in-law, Travis Scott. The history of washing its dirty linen in the family ?

Kanye West could easily be called hypercatif. A bit like July in France, who released a new album every six months, to the point that it became the biggest seller in the history of French rap. But hey, if it was said to Kanye West that he is a sort of JuL us, she would be so happy that the time South Park has made him a fish, and his wife, Kim Kardashian, a… of the Hobbit.

The rapper is already back in the musical affairs, having launched in October of 2019 Jesus is the Kingand then, in December of the same year Jesus Is Bornwith the gospel choir Sunday Service Choir. We think that we already busy with the next release of the animated series The Children See The Ghosts occurs with another rapper, Kid Cudi, but you have to believe that Kanye doesn’t hold in place. Then, in the beginning of the week, announced the release of a new album, which will be The god’s own Countrybe always in the evocation of the religious, before you publish the next day, the first of his hot, boiling, with a clip and a featuring of the highest quality.

Kanye West and Travis Scott, the patches of The Incredible Family Kardashian

Wash Us In The Bloodthe small name of the first single from The god’s own Country that you can discover on Napster, alternating between the images of the recent events in the united States and the recordings of the last tour of Kanye West. The timeline is aggressive, as is the sound and this beat the former, who, after Pitchfork it would have been mixed by more or less Dr. Dre, the production of this title, and there may be others in the next album ?

This is what we can expect to hear the new small tube, in which Kanye has decided to invite his brother-in-law, Travis Scott. Because the latter is in a ratio to the year 2017 with Kylie Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian, who is the wife of… Kanye West. That is why you can often see the two rappers in the reality tv show The Incredible Family Kardashian, broadcast exclusively on E!. When in the majority of cases, the family gatherings, give rise to indigestion, or arguments, to Kanye and Travis, has, therefore, given this new piece :

Five pockets, an album

That will make the transition of how Kanye West rhyme Kanye West… Kanye West, in the bend of a verse. This first single explosive delights in any case, the fans, who are now anxiously waiting the result of the album, whose release date has not yet been released. On the other hand, we already know that there will be several five pockets available, all made by the artist George Condo, with the that the rapper has worked regularly these dernirèes years. Make your choice !

