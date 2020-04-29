Kanye West becomes a billionaire, but is not satisfied with the figure announced by Forbes

In 2016, in a dark period of Kanye West, the rapper had announced on Twitter that he was in debt to the tune of $ 53 million. In 2020, the artist a native of Chicago would be today a billionaire. A reversal of the more spectacular that it should, in large part, to his clothing brand, Yeezy, which was generated by 2019 nearly $ 1.5 billion of revenue. Kanye receives 15% of sales in royalties. He is also the owner of the music label G. O. O. D. Music, land and properties, as well as several sports cars a great value. The magazine of the american Forbes has studied the documents submitted by Kanye West to arrive at the conclusion that the interpreter of Jesus Walks today is the second rapper billionaire, after Jay-Z.

However, Kanye might not have been totally satisfied with the figures provided by the magazine. While Forbes announced that his fortune was estimated at $ 1.3 billion, the rapper would actually be sitting on an empire of $ 3.3 billion. In a text message, the rapper is said to have replied curtly to the newspaper : “This is not a billion. For information, it is 3.3 billion, since nobody knows how to count to Forbes”. Not the best way to improve its relations with the press for Kanye West, but it seemed very important to him to make this clarification.

