Kanye West becomes a partner of a vacuum, which is exploited in the stock market

The gap outside of the New York stock exchange, the share with income of more than 30% in early trading. In a tweet, the contractor of 43 years of age, Kanye West has announced the creation of a “partnership” with the giant of the fashion, illustrated by a logo of “YZY” that shows the color code and the Vacuum source. According to the New York Times, the agreement covers ten years. Contacted by AFP, the Gap has refused to disclose the duration of the association, but said that the information from the New York Times was false.

The collaboration is beyond the scope of a single collection, as has been suggested many, many, many signs in recent years with famous designer. In addition to a line for men, women and children, “at affordable prices”, Kanye West, the visual itself in the shops and on the website of the group, according to a press release published Friday. This is a great marketing Gap, which is fighting for several years to stay relevant in the landscape of the ready-to-wear, changing.

>> Read also – The impressive rate of posts on Instagram of Kim Kardashian

From 2019, the group had announced the closure of approximately 230 stores, after a decrease of 5% of its turnover in the year 2018. Gap has a little recovered the head in 2019, but their volume of business has again published a drop of 1%. Teaming up with Kanye West, the Gap will offer one of the best brands in order of time, very popular among young people.

The rapper and successful producer, this creator atypical and has begun collaborations in the world of fashion in the mid-2000s and launched its first line of sneakers Yeezy with Nike in 2007. It was then broken with the oem of america in 2013, considered insufficient for its share of the income.

>> Read also – Jay-Z becomes the first rapper billionaire in the History

The collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West, which started in 2014, has helped to develop the brand Yeezy, whose sales have soared, coming in at about $ 1.5 billion in 2019, according to Forbes magazine. At the same time, Kanye West has presented eight collections of clothing, Yeezy, funded by Adidas. The success of Yeezy has allowed the child to Chicago to be recognized as a billionaire by Forbes magazine.