Kanye West built social housing a STRANGER in his own land: share the first images of the result (photos)

A project of construction of social housing mature for some time at the head of Kanye West. After the announcement of the hope of the president, the time is well chosen to unveil the new images of your great project.

It is in its own domain, located in Calabasas, in California, that Kanye West built his “retreat” special. Qi the month of August, he had been ordered to stop the construction for lack of a permit, the rapper now seems to have legalized their project.

On Twitter, he comes to share new images of these “Yeezy Shelters”, which seem to be totally inspired in the planet Tatooine, where Luke and Anakin Skywalker, the Star Wars saga, have grown.

In 2018, Kanye West explained that he had planned to build 5 houses on his farm of 300 acres to develop a community of “first”. For the moment, their fans, their doubters!