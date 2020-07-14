Kanye West : Chance The rapper argued with pride in the race for the presidency

In a series of tweet published on Monday, 13 July 2020, the american artist Opportunity The rapper showed its support and pride to his friend and rapper a native of Chicago Kanye Of the west a candidate in the presidential elections in the united States.

Kanye West dubbed You decided to be against the democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden. In a first tweet of support, your friend Opportunity The rapper wrote : “And all of you here try to convince me to vote for Biden, Smfh.“… In another tweet, the Lucky asked : “We are pro-bipartite ? “…

It has also added other tweets and defended the designation of You to the presidency. He said : “They are more pro Biden or anti you and why ? I understand that you want to respond that you are simply trying to ” out-of-Triumph “, but in this hypothetical scenario where you replace Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden it would be better ?? I finally have the answer now. I understand. Make more confidence Biden to do do trust You. I think I understand why I don’t feel the same thing. “

Possibility That The The rapper joined the woman of YouKim KardashianCEO SpaceX Elon Musk that had previously supported the artist. He also met with the president of Donald Trump in an ironic way.

