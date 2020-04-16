Kanye West compares himself to Kobe Bryant

Kanye West does not often of his silence in the media, but every time he made a statement or gives an interview, we are rarely disappointed. At the last he gave to GQ he made the cover, he explained that Kobe Bryant was a version of basketball to him, while confirming that he would vote for Trump in the presidential elections in the united states. All this in so few lines, it is hard still…

This is more of a discovery, the ego of Kanye West has literally punctured the ceiling. If it is difficult to deny that musically, the husband of Kim Kardashian has all the trappings of genius, as soon as it comes out of this comfort zone, it is much more difficult… So he does the cover of the magazine GQ dated may 2020, Kanye West also gave a great interview. Among the things to be “retain”, there is this comparison rather bold with Kobe Bryant…

“It was my version of basketball, and I was his rap version. These are the facts ! Nobody else can say that. We arrived together, at the same time. And today, I am known to shout things but I don’t take anything for granted. We are about to build a change for humanity. We don’t play with them. We report the trophies home.”

Hum… You find it obscure ? This is normal, the logic Kanye is not necessarily that of everyone. Basically, Kobe and him have changed things, one in music the other in sports and, rather than listen to those who criticize, they continue to win. But if you have another interpretation, one is interested…

Later in the interview, Kanye West is back on his support of president Trump, and has confirmed that he will vote for him in the next us elections.

“This time, I’m going to vote. And everyone knows for whom I will vote. And nobody can say that it will stop my career. Because guess what ? I’m still here !”

Kanye West in all its spendeur… But we can not remove the fact that he remains steadfast in his statements.