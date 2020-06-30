Kanye West confirmed a new album

Then he released his most recent album Jesus is the King in October of last year, and Jesus Is Born with the gospel choir Sunday Service the Choir in December, Kanye West’s board are already in a new version. The american artist has shared the information on Twitter during the day of June 29. From your post, you can deduce that this new album is going to be appointed The god’s own Country.

KANYE WEST

ARTHUR JAFA

PROJECT 02

WASH US IN THE BLOOD

FROM THE UPCOMING ALBUM OF THE GOD’S OWN COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

A teaser was also shared, and suggests that the first single will be called “wash us in the Blood”. This new piece, in which the work of art was made by Arthur Jafa, you must be a video tomorrow, if one believes that the other tweet from the rapper released a couple of hours later.

WASH US IN THE BLOOD COVER BY ARTHUR JAFAhttps://t.co/Oqvrhku0QE VIDEO MORNING FROM 10 AM EDT#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/FPOIMwKXwm — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

A new addition to the many other recent projects initiated by Kanye West. With your mate Kid Cudi, who has just unveiled the teaser of the animated series The Children See The Ghosts.