Kanye West confirmed the release of a new album

The american rapper Kanye West took everyone by surprise by publishing on its website the list of titles that will likely be his new album, entitled Jesus Is King, which should be out on the 27th of September next.

The rumor of a new album of Kanye West was running for a few days, following a tweet published on 29 August by the wife of the rapper, Kim Kardashian, in which we could see a notebook of notes which had enrolled 12 new titles, as well as what seemed to be a release date.

By taking up the tweet on his website (New window) Kanye West seems to confirm that a ninth studio album see the light of day before the end of the month.

Fans of the rapper should, however, exercise caution before you get carried away, since the artist has already, in the past, announced a project that he had to leave. The eighth album from Kanye West, Ye, was released in the month of June, 2018. The artist had announced in September of the same year he would go out another album, entitled Yandhi. He had subsequently pushed back the release date to 23 November 2018, before postponing it indefinitely. Obviously, the project fell into oblivion.

We can expect a ninth album to the influence of gospel music, as the artist originally from Chicago, has been organizing since a few months of outdoor concerts called Sunday Service in which he resumed his old songs with a choir similar to that of a church. Kanye West has often included choirs and singing gospel music in his songs, with titles such as Jesus Walks or Ultralight Beam.