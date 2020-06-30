Kanye West congratulates Kim Kardashian, to “officially” become a billionaire”

Thanks to a collaboration with Coty, Kim Kardashian see your business valued at a billion dollars. Kanye West, the same multi-millionaire, sent him their congratulations.

New economic developments for Kim Kardashian. The american group Coty has acquired A 20% stake in the beauty products sold by the american star. This transaction at $ 200 million, valuing the operations of Kim Kardashian thousand millions of dollars. A new that has earned the congratulations of her husband Kanye West, yes, officially, a multi-millionaire from the month of April, on Twitter.

“I’m so proud of my wonderful wife, Kim Kardashian West, who officially became a billionaire”, was released this Tuesday. “You fought the storms of the wild, and today God shines in you and in our family … We love you so hard.”

The rapper accompany its publication of a photo in which there are three flowers, two vegetables and a fruit. We can guess that they represent their family: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their four children, North, San, Chicago, and the Psalm.

A family of billionaires

Became famous thanks to their reality tv show The Incredible family KardashianKim Kardashian has emerged as a formidable business woman, the chief business of success: KKW Beauty, makeup brand, KKW Fragrance, its fragrance line, and Slips, lingerie brand. But after USA todayit is not yet (quite) billionaire. The media amléricain reports of the numbers of Forbes, which considers the capital of the star of $ 900 million.

Before she, her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner had been sacred of the billionaires issue of the journal Forbes 2019. Title that has since been deleted; the young man has been accused of having lied about his wealth, which he denies.