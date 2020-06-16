Kanye West could release a line of cosmetics Yeezy

Kanye West could start in the cosmetics sector, according to a new trademark application filed for your brand Yeezy. Of documents with a date of June 2, and for the first time seen by TMZ, show that the tenure of the company of the tycoon of the entertainment of the Pet of the Holdings of thinking to develop products, cosmetics, makeup, glitter for the body, skin creams, hair products, pot-pourri, and even the “scent of pine” brand Yeezy.

Companies and individuals often file patents for products and activities that do not always materialize, and this would not be the first time that Kanye West is exploring the idea of embarking in the beauty industry. In 2017, he also had filed a trademark application for a cosmetics line called Donda, the name of his mother, which never materialized.

This recent initiative also intervenes in a context of concern for the world of the celebrities who were involved in the beauty products. The line of cosmetics, Kylie Jenner has been reported that hundreds of millions of dollars to Ulta Beauty, but she found herself in the center of a controversy in may, when the magazine Forbes has accused Kylie Jenner and his associates had forged the tax returns submitted to the publishers to increase the ratings of his company during its sale in January of Coty in the framework of an agreement with a value of $ 1.2 billion dollars (1 trillion euros). Representatives from Kylie Jenner have denied the charges of Forbes magazine.

Kim Kardashian-West, the wife of Kanye West, who also has a line of cosmetics, said in October 2019 that the couple were forbidden their daughter North to wear makeup until the teen years, according to Buzzfeed News. The new rule for Kanye West has given rise to a conflict in their relationship, according to Kim Kardashian, but she said that she had come to accept the decision of her husband.

“I think and I feel different today, now that I’m a christian, now that I am the founder of a business of $ 3 billion and has been married for five years,” said Kanye West in an interview.

Kanye West is the sole owner of your company of fashion Yeezy, which sells clothing and footwear. The company expects to generate more than $ 1.5 billion in 2019 (more than 1.3 million euros), according to Forbes.

The brand of sneakers, Yeezy has been assessed by the Bank of America at $ 3 billion (approximately € 2.65 billion) only in 2019.

