Kanye West declares himself a candidate for the presidency of the united States

The american rapper has announced his candidacy for the White House in a tweet on Saturday 4 July.

The rapper and producer Kanye West has announced the Saturday, July 4, his candidacy for the u.s. presidential election next November. “Now we must fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States ! #2020VISION“twitter Kanye West.

The entrepreneur billionaire of 43 years of age, which is made in one of his songs “aim for the stars, and as if not you land on a cloud“(“reach for the stars so if you fall you land on a cloud“) has not provided more details.

The husband of the star of the reality show Kim Kardashian has made news in recent years for his psychiatric problems, his controversial remarks about slavery and their support of Donald Trump, however, very unpopular in the middle of the rap.

Kanye West has met with the republican president in the head-to-head in the Oval Office in 2018. Before delivering, the following year, during an interview, that his support for the Triumph was in reality a ploy to pay for the head of the democrats and pave the way of their own race to the White House. “The time will come where I’m going to be president of the united States“he prophesied in the interview with Zane Lowe, the Late Show, 1 Block from the Music.

At the end of June, Kanye West has released a new song to the strong connotations of the bible, Wash us In the Bloodaccompanied by a clip that shows footage from the recent protests against the racism that occurred in the united States.

See also – Kanye West held their Sunday Service in Paris