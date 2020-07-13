Kanye West dedicated to his mother “Donda”, the last song

Rich Fury/VF20 via Getty Images “Donda,” a piece of Kanye West dedicated to his mother, who disappeared in 2007.

In the background of the gospel parade of images of personal files. His mother, Donda West, shown in this snippet, thanks to a recording made before his death. She recites the words of “ Sound of da Police” of KRS-One.

MUSIC – “In memory of my great mother, on the occasion of his birthday.” After having announced her candidacy for the u.s. presidential election, Kanye West has unveiled this Monday, July 13, on his Twitter account his new song called “Donda”. A song dedicated to his deceased mother.

Words full of meaning

Seen over 3 million times in just a couple of hours, the song rapper’s 43 years of age, express their ambitions. “We can stop the racism once and for all”. “I do it to all of you, we can stop the racism once and for all”.

A wise choice for his fight against racism, which also echo its latest announcement of the candidate for the office of president of the united States. “We will see if the quote is for the 2020 or 2024, because it is God who appoints the president,” said the rapper, who became close these last months of the religion. “If it is 2020, then it would have been appointed by God.”

Without structure in place, does not give any detail about his campaign, but says he no longer supports the multi-millionaire republican after having been one of its most fervent supporters, including 2018 in a red cap with the slogan of the presidential election “to Make america Great Again” in the oval Office.

The release of his next album “God’s Country” is not yet clear, but it could turn around to the sounds of gospel music.

