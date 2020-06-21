Kanye West defends the legacy of Michael Jackson

The state of Michael Jackson as one of the musicians most famous pop of all time has been undermined since the launch of get Out of Neverland, on HBO last year. The documentary has extensive interviews of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck – who were accused of having ill-treated in his childhood.

During a discussion with Pharrell Williams published on the website of i-D magazine, Kanye West has talked about the iconic status of the creator of Thriller, and said that the media and the filmmakers should not be allowed to attack Michael Jackson, who died at the age of 50 years in 2009.

“He has kissed the daughter of Elvis Presley on MTV, says, speaking of what made the king of pop just as a black musician. The black culture was… we were on the stage throughout the night, but Michael did things that were different than what were programmed to do what needed to be done. He bought the catalog of the Beatles. It was Mike Jackson, a point that is.”

Attacking critics of the late star, Kanye West continued: “we Must know that we cannot allow a company to demolish our heroes. Not on (the web site of gossip) The Shadow of the Room, not in social networks, and especially not in the production of documentaries.”

It was then, in comparison with the representation of Michael Jackson in the media for their own treatment.

“I feel as if every time that the media were not happy with me, and told me: “That’s it. Come and make me crazy.” This that in some of the ways we have tried to do that,” said the rapper.

The allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson appeared for the first time when the teenager Jordy Chandler accused him of sexual assault in 1993, the singer has settled a lawsuit for $ 23 million. He was also acquitted of abusing another boy, Gavin Arvizo, at a trial in 2005, and has denied all allegations until his death.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who became friends with Jackson when they were children, had denied having been abused, while the star was still alive, but were subsequently brought claims for abuse and have presented their claims in the book Leaving Neverland.