Kanye West dethrones Jay-Z and becomes the rapper the highest paid in 2019

In hip-hop such as in a large part of human activities, personal success is often judged in terms of the revenue generated.

According to Forbes, the twenty artists paid better·’re kind of in 2019 have collectively amassed the tidy sum of $ 860 million [780 millions d’euros], a figure up 33 % compared to 2018.

Pitbull closes the standings with 18 million dollars for the year: suffice to say that the ticket of entry into this very select club is rather high.

Easy Yeezy

The one that sits proudly at the head of the top 20 for its part, has won not less than $ 150 million. Novelty, it is not a question of Jay-Z, consummate businessman and the first billionaire of rap, but Kanye West.

In 2007, on his third album Graduationthe artist released an ode to his mentor entitled “Big Brother“: twelve years later, the student has finally surpassed the master.

Kanye West enjoys in particular the carton of his brand Yeezy –a nickname, incidentally, coined by Jay-Z. Forbes estimated that the small empire streetwear the U.s. will achieve this year a turnover of 1.5 billion dollars, which is half of what Air Jordan brand for Nike.

Second in the ranking, Jay-Z rises to 81 modest million dollars. World record holder streamingDrake the heels of nearly 75 million dollars.

Diversification

Forbes notes that, as for Kanye West, the fortunes are not only in the studio or on stage. The american media mentions including Nas (18e with $ 19 million), whose revenues are partly the result of investments in malignant in start-ups with a view (Lyft or PillPack, bought at gold price by Amazon).

The other end businessman: Diddy (4e with us $ 70 million), in which the association with the brand of vodka charentaise Cîrok continues to report very large.

In this universe, very male, only two women have managed to creep into the top 20 drawn up by Forbes: Nicki Minaj, who announced his retirement in mid-Septemberis 12e with $ 29 million, and its rival, Cardi B follows with $ 28 million.