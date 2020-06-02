Kanye West does it the rap? – Actu Kanye West

Kanye West does it begin in the gospel and stop the rap? The question arises since the american rapper has released excerpts from his album, “Jesus Is King” that is not out yet, when its Sunday masses, dubbed the “Sunday Services”. This last installment was to appear on the 27th of September last, as announced by Kim Kardashian on Instagram last August.

However, the album is still not out, suggesting that a version of gospel music could be unveiled instead. Especially, Sunday the 13th of October last, as was his habit since the beginning of the year 2019, Kaye West gave one of his “Sunday Service”, a concert open to the sky gospel, to the HBCU Howard University in Washington. And on this occasion, it unveiled excerpts of his album according to the news site TMZ. Clues that would confirm the thesis of an album of gospel music for the singer, as the artist, 42-year-old has not released new sounds for rap for a long time.