Kanye West, Drake and Jay-Z with rappers the best paid in the world !

Even if Kanye West doesn’t agree with Forbes on the exact amount of his wealth, he will certainly be delighted to learn that he is part of the prestigious list 2020 of celebrities the best paid in the world, and there proudly represents hip-hop in the company of Jay-Z and Drake, among others.

The annual list, Forbes celebrity, the highest paid in the world has arrived ! Not surprisingly, Kanye West moved to second place with $ 170 Million made, far, however, behind her sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who earned $ 590 million, making it the personality the highest paid classification. Note that the squares 3, 4 and 5 are, respectively, occupied by Roger Federer, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and the first musician after Yeezy only be found in the 14th place with $ 80 million garnered by Elton John.

In comparison, Jay-Z, the first billionaire of hip-hop is almost a pale figure with its $ 53.5 million, which puts it at the 42nd rank in the list of Forbes.

Among the other actors of the hip-hop in this classification, we found Post Malone with $ 60 million (n°28), Diddy with $ 55 million (n°37), Drake with $ 49 million (no. 49), Rihanna with $ 46 million (n°60), Will Smith with $ 44.5 million (n°69), Travis Scott with $ 39.5 million (n°82) and finally, DJ Khaled 36.5 million (n°95).

It should be noted that in spite of his faults, including being a supporter of Trump, which is not be obvious during this period, Kanye West has put his fortune at the disposal for the families of Black people murdered recently in the United States by making a donation of two million dollars to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd and creating a university fund to pay for the education of the daughter of Floyd, Gianna.